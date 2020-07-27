Man shot dead as he answers door in Dublin

A man has been shot dead as he answered the door at a house in Dublin.

The victim, aged in his 50s, was gunned down in a gangland-style killing by a lone gunman in Ballyfermot, gardai said.

The murder occurred in the Croftwood Park area at around 11am on Monday.

It is understood that the victim lived in England and had only been in Ireland for a short time.

He received a number of gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai and ambulance services attended and the area has been sealed off for a technical examination.

Sinn Fein councillor Daithi Doolan said: “It is an attack on the family and the whole community.

“This community has witnessed too much gun violence but it will not be distracted or undermined.”

He said local people had been working to improve the community.

“We will not allow anybody to distract from this.”

He said gardai needed to properly resource their murder investigation.

“This is the first serious challenge to the Government and this Government needs to put its shoulder to the wheel to work with us and make sure that we put an end to this criminality.”

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the area between 10.30am to 11.30am, to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station.

Superintendent Tony Twomey appealed to people living nearby who may have seen anything usual, to get in contact with gardai.

Mr Twomey said there are three areas and two vehicles under investigation.

“We currently have three locations of interest, the first is at 85 Crawford Park and then we have Killeen Road and Monksfield Road in Clondalkin.

“There are two vehicle that are of interest, one is a blue Ford Fiesta which was in the area of Crawford Park and then proceeded to Le Fanu Drive where it was burnt out.

“We believe the lone person fled that location and made his way to Killeen Road.

“We are also interest in a silver Skoda Octavia which travelled from Kileen road to Monksfield walk in Clondalkin.

“We are also appealing for anyone who may have dashcam or phone footage from the Ballyfermot area to contact us.”

He confirmed the victim had recently returned to Ireland and added there were other people in the house at the time.

“We’re at the early stages of our investigation, this only happened a number of hours ago and we’re still trying to establish a motive.

“There is a lot of information that we are still trying to gather on this and what we are really looking for here today is what members of the public might have seen between 10.30 am and 11.30 am this morning.”

PA Media