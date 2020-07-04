Man shoots at gardai during high-speed pursuit

A man fired at gardai during a high-speed pursuit in Co Cork late on Friday evening.

They responded to reports of an incident at Military Road.

Upon arrival, a male suspect discharged a number of shots from a firearm in their direction.

The man left the scene in a vehicle and a managed containment pursuit operation was led by members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU).

Following the use of a less than lethal device by ASU, the male suspect, aged in his early 20s, was arrested.

The operation ended on the toll plaza on the M8 northbound shortly after midnight on Saturday when gardai from the Roads Policing Unit successfully deployed a stinger device which brought the suspect’s vehicle to a halt.

A Garda statement said: “The man exited the vehicle and discharged a firearm at Garda members.

“Following the use of a less than lethal device by ASU, the male suspect, aged in his early 20s, was arrested.”

The man is being detained at Fermoy Garda Station. No injuries were reported.

The M8 was closed in both directions between junctions 15 and 17 for a technical examination to be carried out, while diversions were put in place.

A scene was also preserved at Military Road, Co Cork, and investigations are ongoing.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission have been notified of the incident.

