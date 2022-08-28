Man seriously injured in fire at Dublin house

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a fire at a house in Dublin.

It is understood he was one of five people in the house in the Cromcastle Road area near Coolock when the fire began in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardai attended the scene along with emergency services at about 2.20am and Dublin Fire Brigade extinguished the fire.

Expand Close A house on Cromcastle Road near Coolock, Dublin, following a fire (Brian Lawless/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A house on Cromcastle Road near Coolock, Dublin, following a fire (Brian Lawless/PA)

A Garda spokesman said the man was taken to nearby Beaumont Hospital for treatment and that a number of the other occupants of the house were also taken to the hospital for “treatment of non-life threatening injuries”.

The scene was preserved for a time to allow for a technical examination to be conducted.