A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a suspected shooting in Dublin.

Gardai are investigating the shooting, which they believe happened at around 7.30pm on Wednesday evening at Ballyfermot Crescent, Ballyfermot, in the suburbs of the city.

The man is being treated in hospital, with what gardai say are apparent gunshot wounds.

The scene is being examined and no arrests have been made.

No one else is believed to have been injured.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.