Man remanded in custody charged with Sligo murders

Yousef Palani (2nd left) is led into Sligo District Court after being charged by police investigating the Sligo murders. Picture date: Thursday April 14, 2022.

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murders of two men in Sligo in Ireland.

Yousef Palani, 22, of Markievicz Heights, Sligo, was remanded after appearing at Sligo District Court charged with murdering Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee.

Mr Moffitt, 42, and Mr Snee, 58, were found dead in their homes in the town on Ireland’s west coast earlier this week.

He was charged with the murder of Mr Moffitt at Cartron Heights in Sligo on April 10, and with the murder of Mr Snee at City View in Sligo on April 12.

He was also charged with assault causing serious harm at Cleveragh Road, Sligo on April 9.

The man who was assaulted, Anthony Burke, was applauded by crowds as he walked down the street before entering the court building.

A short time later, Palani was heckled and shouted at by onlookers as he was driven from the Garda station in a van and escorted by gardai into court.

Palani, wearing a grey sweater, appeared before District Judge Sandra Murphy during a brief hearing which was attended by the families of the dead men.

The court heard that Palani made no response when charged with the murder of Mr Moffitt and when he was charged with assault, but responded “I understand that”, when charged with the murder of Mr Snee.

There was no application for bail.

Defence solicitor Gerry McGovern requested an immediate psychiatric assessment of his client, as well as applying for legal aid, describing Palani as unemployed. He also requested that the accused be put on suicide watch by the prison service.

Judge Murphy directed that a psychiatric assessment be carried out and that any medical treatment necessary be provided.

Legal aid was also granted.

Palani is to appear before the same court by video link on April 21.

Crowds berated the accused as he was driven from the courthouse in a van following the hearing.

Mr Moffitt was a prominent businessman and a Fine Gael activist. Mr Snee worked as a care assistant.

Both have been described as well respected and liked in the local community.

The murders have shocked the small town on the west coast, with vigils planned across the island in memory of the two men.