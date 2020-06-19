Man remains in custody over killing of Detective Garda Colm Horkan

Garda at the scene in Castlerea, Co Roscommon (Niall Carson/PA)

A man in his 40s remains in custody in Co Roscommon after the killing of Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

Mr Horkan was shot dead while on duty in Castlerea in Co Roscommon on Wednesday night.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested on Thursday and remains in custody at Castlerea Garda Station for a second day in a row.

He can be questioned for up to 72 hours from the time of his arrest.

Gardai believe Detective Horkan’s gun was taken from him after he became involved an altercation while he was on patrol in the town.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has described the killing as a “random act”.

Hundreds of local people gathered in Castlerea on Thursday evening for a vigil paying tribute to Detective Garda Horkan.

I have opened online Book of Condolence to allow Dubliners to express their sympathies to family & colleagues of Detective Garda Colm Horkan who was killed while on duty serving and protecting the people of Ireland. It can be signed at https://t.co/W1upVqEoi5 until Tues 23 June pic.twitter.com/t49fiiG7ud — Lord Mayor of Dublin (@LordMayorDublin) June 18, 2020

The post-mortem into his death has been completed and his body is expected to be released to his family in Charlestown, Co Mayo, for burial in the next few days.

Gardai are examining how a State funeral will be held for Detective Horkan given the Covid-19 restrictions as members of the public will also want to pay their respects.

Books of condolence have opened at garda stations around the country.

Dublin City Council has opened an online book of condolence, with all messages to be presented to Detective Horkan’s family.

Meanwhile, Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran says the death of Detective Garda Colm Horkan has caused outrage in the area and has appealed for calm.

Bishop Doran said the community in Co Roscommon is still trying to come to terms with Detective Horkan’s death.

“There is an actual feeling of revulsion in people about what happened… it is important we don’t allow what has happened to bring our society down to that level. What has happened and the cruel way in which it happened, does not and cannot define the kind of society that we are,” he told Shannonside FM.

PA Media