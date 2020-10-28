Man killed in truck crash

One man has been killed and another injured in a collision between a car and a truck in Co Roscommon, gardai said.

The crash happened about one kilometre from Shannonbridge village on the R357 between Shannonbridge and Ballinasloe at about 6.55pm on Tuesday.

The man who died was in his 30s.

GardaÃ­ are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the R357 Shannonbridge to Ballinasloe Road, Co. Roscommon. The road is currently closed and diversions are in place. — An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na (@GardaTraffic) October 28, 2020

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Galway for a post-mortem examination.

The injured man, who is in his 40s, was taken to Ballinasloe Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Forensic investigators carried out an examination of the scene on Wednesday morning.

Gardai are appealing for road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam footage, from along the route at the time to contact Roscommon Garda Station on 090-663-8300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

PA Media