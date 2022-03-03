Man killed in three-vehicle road crash

A man in his 70s has died in a road crash in Co Kerry.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, happened on the N21, in the townland of Knockbrack between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale, on Wednesday at about 5.30pm.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 70s, was taken to Tralee General Hospital and later died.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to the same hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed on Thursday as forensic collision investigators examine the scene.

Gardai in Listowel have appealed for witnesses.

Any road users on the N21 between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland on Wednesday between 5.15pm and 5.45pm and who may have camera footage, including dashcam, are asked to make this available at Listowel garda station on 068 50820.