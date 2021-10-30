Man killed in car crash in Co Clare

A man aged in his 40s has died in a road crash in Co Clare.

Gardai were called to the scene of a single car crash on the N18 at Cratloekeel shortly before midday on Saturday.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle involved, a man in his 40s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Limerick University Hospital where he later died.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

The N18 at Cratloekeel between Junction 5 Cratloe and Junction 4 Limerick is currently closed as forensic collision investigators conduct an examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

In particular, any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the N18 between 11.45am and 12pm are asked to make this footage available to gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street garda station on 061 212400, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.