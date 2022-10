Gardai are at the scene following the man’s death (PA)

A man has been killed in an incident at a cemetery in Co Kerry.

Gardai are at the scene of what they described as a “serious assault” at Rathass Cemetery in Tralee, which occurred on Wednesday morning.

The man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to University Hospital Kerry.

The scene is currently preserved pending a full technical examination.