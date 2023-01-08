Man killed as car hits stray horse

The crash occurred near Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, on Saturday night (PA)

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed when the vehicle he was travelling in hit a stray horse in Co Monaghan.

Emergency services were called to the northbound lane of the N2 at Creevy near Carrickmacross at around 9.30pm on Saturday.

The man, who was one of three occupants in the car, had been a passenger in the front seat when the collision occurred.

First responders were unable to revive the man, believed to be aged in his 40s, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men – the driver and another passenger in the car – were assessed at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

Gardai said the horse died on impact with the vehicle.

The N2 at the crash site remained closed on Sunday morning with Garda Forensic Collision Investigators due to examine the scene.

The local coroner has been notified and the body of the man has been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with camera footage, including dashcam, from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042-9690190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.