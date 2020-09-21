Man killed and two others seriously injured in road crash

The incident has been referred to the garda Ombudsman office (Niall Carson/PA)

A man has died and two others have been seriously injured in a car crash in Co Dublin.

The road crash happened between two cars on the N7 outbound at Kingswood at around 12.20am on Monday.

The driver of one of the cars, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Dublin City Morgue.

Another man, aged in his 30s, was taken to Tallaght hospital with life-threatening injuries and another man in his late 20s was taken to Tallaght hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A fourth man aged in his 40s was treated at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

The road was closed temporarily for Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out an examination and has now reopened.

The incident has been referred to the garda Ombudsman office as one of the cars came to the attention of gardai before the incident.

