Man killed and five injured in three-car collision

Gardai have appealed for information following the crash which left one man dead and five injured (Brian Lawless/PA)

A man in his 80s has died and five others have been injured in a road crash in Co Laois.

Gardai are investigating the three-car collision on the M7 close to the intersection with the M8 at around 7.15pm on Monday.

The man who died was the sole occupant of a car which was in collision with two other vehicles.

The driver in a second vehicle, a man in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries. A female passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In the third car, a male driver and female passenger were taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One child in the car was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.