Man is seriously injured in Dublin shooting

One male has been injured in a shooting in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

One person is being treated for serious injuries after a shooting in Dublin.

Gardai said the male had been taken to hospital after the incident at 11.30am on Friday on the South Circular Road in Kilmainham.

No-one has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.

Police said the scene is preserved and a technical examination will be carried out.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They have also urged any road users travelling on the South Circular Road in the Kilmainham area on Friday morning who might have camera footage such as dash cam to pass it to police.