A man is in hospital in Dublin after being shot close to the city centre.

Gardai are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot at a house in the Pimlico Cottages area at 11.50pm on Tuesday.

He was taken to St James’s Hospital and his condition is described as stable.

A vehicle is being examined by gardai after being found partially burnt-out in Clondalkin at 12.15am on Wednesday.

The scene at Pimlico Cottages remains preserved for a technical examination.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.