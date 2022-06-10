Man in his 80s killed in Co Cork road crash

Gardai have appealed for information following a fatal road collision in Co Cork (Niall Carson/PA)

An elderly man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Cork.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly after noon on Friday on the R585, Dunmanway Road in Bandon.

The driver of one of the cars involved, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

None of the other occupants required hospital treatment.

The body of the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital and the local coroner has been notified.

The road at the crash site is being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.

Investigating gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.