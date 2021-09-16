Man in his 80s dies following Co Donegal crash

A man in his 80s has died following a crash in Co Donegal.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident at Greenbank, Quigley’s Point, close to Muff, at around 5.30pm on Thursday.

The man who died was the sole occupant of one of the vehicles.

His body was taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny Hospital ahead of a post-mortem.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle, who were both men aged in their 30s, were treated at the scene for their injuries.

The R238 was expected to remain closed overnight.

Gardai have urged anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Investigators are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling between Muff and Quigley’s Point between 5pm and 5.30pm and who may have camera footage to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.