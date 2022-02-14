Man in his 70s killed in two-vehicle crash

The crash happened near Tullamore in Co Offaly (Niall Carson/PA)

A man in his 70s has died in a two-vehicle crash in Co Offaly.

Irish police said the crash happened on Monday morning just after 10am on the N52 at Bunaterin, near Tullamore.

The man, who was in his early 70s, was fatally injured.

Gardai said his body has been removed from the scene and taken to Midlands Regional Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The second driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road had been closed earlier on Monday to allow a forensic investigation to take place, but has since reopened.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.