Man in his 60s left unconscious following serious assault

Gardai are investigating after a man in his 60s was left unconscious in a serious assault over the bank holiday weekend.

The incident took place at Fairview Strand in Dublin, late on Monday evening.

At approximately 11:10pm gardai received a report that a man had been assaulted a by a number of individuals on Fairview Strand and attended the scene.

A male aged in his 60s was discovered in an unconscious state and was taken from the scene by emergency services to the Mater Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

A male in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Clontarf Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

This investigation is ongoing.