| 18.6°C Dublin

Man in his 60s left unconscious following serious assault

The incident took place at Fairview Strand in Dublin, late on Monday evening.

A stock picture of the Garda badge logo on Dublins Pearse Street station (PA) Expand

Close

A stock picture of the Garda badge logo on Dublins Pearse Street station (PA)

A stock picture of the Garda badge logo on Dublins Pearse Street station (PA)

A stock picture of the Garda badge logo on Dublins Pearse Street station (PA)

By James Ward, PA

Gardai are investigating after a man in his 60s was left unconscious in a serious assault over the bank holiday weekend.

The incident took place at Fairview Strand in Dublin, late on Monday evening.

At approximately 11:10pm gardai received a report that a man had been assaulted a by a number of individuals on Fairview Strand and attended the scene.

A male aged in his 60s was discovered in an unconscious state and was taken from the scene by emergency services to the Mater Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

A male in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Clontarf Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

This investigation is ongoing.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get today’s news headlines, opinion, sport and more direct to your inbox at 7.30am every morning, and every evening, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy