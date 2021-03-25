Man in his 60s dies after crash involving articulated lorry

A man in his 60s has died following a crash involving an articulated lorry.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at 7.15am on Thursday morning outside a business premises in Carbury, Co Kildare.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The body has been taken to the local morgue where a post-mortem will take place at a later date. The driver of the lorry was unharmed during the incident.

Forensic Collision Investigators have concluded their examination of the scene and the area has now fully reopened.

PA Media