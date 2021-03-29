| 14.9°C Dublin

Man in his 50s dies following incident in Dublin

The victim died in hospital after the incident at Markievicz House.

Garda said a post-mortem examination is due to take place (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

By Cate McCurry, PA

Gardai have launched an investigation after a man in his 50s died following an incident in Dublin.

Garda were called to Markievicz House in Dublin at approximately 11am on Monday.

The injured man was taken to St James Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation, gardai said.

The scene continues to be preserved and examinations are ongoing by the Garda Technical Bureau and Divisional Scenes of Crime personnel.

