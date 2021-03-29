Man in his 50s dies following incident in Dublin

Garda said a post-mortem examination is due to take place (Brian Lawless/PA)

Gardai have launched an investigation after a man in his 50s died following an incident in Dublin.

Garda were called to Markievicz House in Dublin at approximately 11am on Monday.

The injured man was taken to St James Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation, gardai said.

The scene continues to be preserved and examinations are ongoing by the Garda Technical Bureau and Divisional Scenes of Crime personnel.

