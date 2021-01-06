Man in his 40s dies in single-car collision

Only one car was involved in the crash (Niall Carson/PA)

A man has been killed in a single-car road crash in Co Kerry.

The man, aged in his 40s, died after the car he was driving crashed on Main Street in Moyvane at around 12.40am on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene, where the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body was taken to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The local coroner has been notified.

Gardai said the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of their investigation.

A garda forensic collision investigator will examination the scene this morning while local traffic diversions are currently in place.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward and to any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, from the area at the time to make it available to investigating gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel garda station on 353 68 50827, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

PA Media