Man in his 40s dies after collision in Dublin

A man in his 40s has died following a road collision in south Dublin.

Gardai attended the scene of the crash that took place at approximately 8.30pm on Monday at Sallymount Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6.

The victim was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital in a critical condition after the motorised pedal cycle he was travelling on struck a pole.

The man later died as a result of his injuries.

The road was closed for a time in order for forensic collision investigators to technically examine the scene but has since fully reopened.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the area between Baggot Street to Sandymount Avenue between 7.45pm and 8.30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.