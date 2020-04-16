Man in his 20s stabbed to death

A man in his 20s has died after being stabbed at a flats complex in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

A man in his 20s has died after being stabbed in Dublin.

Gardai were called to reports of a serious assault at the Ballybough House flats complex at around 10pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services who found the man with serious stab wounds took him to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, where he later died.

A youth was arrested by gardai and he is currently detained at Mountjoy garda station.

The scene has been preserved for technical and forensic examination.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

An incident room has been established at Mountjoy garda station.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Ballybough House, who may have witnessed the incident or can assist gardai, to contact them at Mountjoy garda station on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or at any garda station.

PA Media