Man in his 20s dies following stabbing incident at Dublin house

A man in his 20s has died following a stabbing incident in Dublin.

The incident occurred at a house in the St Lawrence Road area of Clontarf at approximately 7.15am on Thursday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

A man, also aged in his 20s, has been arrested and is currently detained at Clontarf garda station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact them at Clontarf garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

