Man in his 20s dies after Co Offaly motorbike crash

A man in his 20s has died after a motorcycle crash in Co Offaly.

The man was fatally injured after his motorbike left the road on the R401 near Edenderry shortly after 10am on Saturday morning.

Emergency services and gardai attended and the man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at Tullamore Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Garda forensic collision investigators were examining the crash site on Saturday afternoon.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to come forward and are particularly keen to source any dash cam footage captured on the road around the time of the crash.

