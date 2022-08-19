| 17.6°C Dublin

Man in his 20s charged over serious assault in Co Wicklow

Another man, aged in his 40s, has been released without charge, gardai said.

A man has been charged in connection with a serious assault of a man at a house in Co Wicklow, gardai said (PA) Expand

Close

A man has been charged in connection with a serious assault of a man at a house in Co Wicklow, gardai said (PA)

A man has been charged in connection with a serious assault of a man at a house in Co Wicklow, gardai said (PA)

A man has been charged in connection with a serious assault of a man at a house in Co Wicklow, gardai said (PA)

By Michelle Devane, PA

A man has been charged after a man was attacked at a house in Co Wicklow, gardai said.

Two men were arrested on Thursday over the serious assault, which happened on the Ashfield Estate in the early hours of Tuesday August 2.

The victim, in his 40s, was found with “wounds to the head”.

He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The Garda said the suspect, in his 20s, appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday.

The second man, in his 40s, has been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy