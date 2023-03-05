Man in critical condition after city centre assault in Dublin

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to come forward (PA)

A man was in a critical condition in hospital on Sunday following an assault in Dublin in the early hours.

The man, who is aged in his 20s, sustained serious injuries in an incident involving a number of males on Anne Street South in the city centre at around 1.30am on Sunday.

The injured man was taken to St James’s Hospital by ambulance and was subsequently transferred to Beaumont Hospital where his condition on Sunday morning was understood to be critical but stable.

The scene remained preserved on Sunday morning for examination by Garda scenes of crime officers.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They have asked anyone with video footage from the Anne Street South area at the time of the incident to make it available to them.