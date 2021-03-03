Man in court over firework attack during anti-lockdown protest

The man will face Dublin District Court in connection with the attack (PA)

A man is due in court charged in connection with a firework attack on gardai at an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin over the weekend.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on Tuesday morning and detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939, at Irishtown Garda station.

He is due before Dublin District Court on Wednesday morning.

The attack was one of a number of incidents during the protest against lockdown measures near St Stephen’s Green on Saturday.

A total of 23 arrests were made during the protest (Damian Eagers/PA)

A total of 23 arrests were made during the protest (Damian Eagers/PA)

There were 23 other arrests.

Three officers were injured during the protest, with one requiring hospital treatment.

Protesters clashed with gardai as demonstrators marched through the city centre and attempted to make their way to the green.

Hundreds of people, who were not wearing face masks, took part in the demonstration.

PA Media