A man has died in a car crash in Dublin.

The crash, which happened at around 1.30pm in the Shankhill in Co Dublin, involved no other vehicles.

Gardai said the man who died was in his 80s.

The man, the sole occupant of the car, was critically injured in the crash and was pronounced dead after being taken to St Vincent’s Hospital.

The road at Corbawn Lane remains closed for a forensic investigation to be carried out.