A man has died in a crash in Wexford (Niall Carson/PA)

A man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Co Wexford.

The crash happened at around 10.35am on Monday morning at Curracloe in Co Wexford.

The man was in his 60s and was the only occupant of the car, gardai said.

He was taken to Wexford General Hospital, where he later died.

A post mortem will be carried out.

The road remains closed as a forensic investigation is carried out.