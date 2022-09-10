| 11.3°C Dublin

Man in 20s killed in Co Clare road crash

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Garda have appealed for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision in Co Clare to come forward (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

Garda have appealed for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision in Co Clare to come forward (Niall Carson/PA)

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man in his 20s has died in a road collision in Co Clare.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene on the R463 in Parteen following a crash involving two cars which occurred shortly before 10pm on Friday.

A man received fatal injuries from the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

His body has since been taken to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick.

A second man, in his late teens, and from the same vehicle, was taken to University Hospital Limerick to receive treatment for serious injuries.

A technical examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

