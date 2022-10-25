Man hurt in Dublin shooting

Gardai have appealed for information following a shooting in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

A man has been injured following a shooting in Dublin.

Police are investigating the incident which occurred in Tallaght on Tuesday.

Shortly after 6:20pm, gardai were alerted to reports of shots fired in the Donomore Crescent area.

A man in his 30s was treated at the scene for an apparent gunshot wound and taken by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital.

His injures are not thought to be life threatening.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be conducted.

No arrests have been made.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.