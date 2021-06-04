Man held after drugs seized in Tipperary

Gardai have arrested a man and seized 124,500 euros in suspected cannabis herb, cocaine and tablets following a search in Tipperary on Friday.

Gardai from Tipperary Drugs Unit and Tipperary District, the Cork Dog Unit and Customs carried out a search in the Dundrum area shortly after 11am.

This search resulted in a seizure of cannabis estimated to be worth 60,000 euros, cocaine worth 24,500 euros and tablets valued at 40,000 euros.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis. A number of phones and a sum of cash were also seized.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in connection with the search and he was taken to Tipperary Garda Station where he is currently being held.