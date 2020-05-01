Man found stabbed to death in Co Wexford

A man has been stabbed to death during an incident in Co Wexford.

Gardai were called to the scene at a house in Enniscorthy at around 12.30am on Friday.

Officers discovered a man in his early 40s with apparent stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his early 40s was arrested a short distance away and he is currently detained at Wexford garda station under the Criminal Justice Act.

The scene is currently preserved pending a full technical examination. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this incident and for anyone with information to contact Enniscorthy garda station on 053 9233534, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

PA Media