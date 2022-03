The body of the man was found in the early hours of the morning (Niall Carson/PA)

The death of a man in Dublin city centre in the early hours of Monday morning is being investigated by gardai.

The man’s body was discovered in a tent at Loftus Lane, close to Parnell Street and Bolton Street on the north side of the capital, on Monday.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene at 3am.

The man received medical treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

The scene is still preserved on Monday morning, with a post-mortem examination due to be carried out.