Man found dead in Dublin

Gardai said the results of a post-mortem examination will determine the direction of their inquiries.

By David Young, PA

Gardai have launched an investigation after the discovery of a man’s body in unexplained circumstances.

The man, who was aged in his 40s, was found at the back of a premises on Lower Rathmines Road in Rathmines, Dublin, shortly before 10pm on Saturday.

Gardai and emergency services were alerted but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

The scene remained preserved on Sunday morning and gardai said the results of the post-mortem examination will assist in determining the course of their investigation.

