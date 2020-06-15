Man found dead after suspected hit-and-run

Gardai are investigating the incident in Letterkenny (Brian Lawless/PA)

A man has died in a suspected hit-and-run incident in Co Donegal.

Gardai are investigating the incident after the man’s body was discovered by a road user at approximately 4am at Windyhall in Letterkenny.

Emergency services and gardai attended the scene and the man was transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Following an examination of the area, it was identified that the man was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene.

Forensic collision investigators are at the scene, which has been preserved for a full technical examination.

The road is closed with local diversions in place.

Gardai in Letterkenny are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash cam, who were travelling in the Windyhall area from 1am to 4am to make this footage available to gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074 9167100, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

PA Media