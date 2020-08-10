Man fatally injured in Tallaght was struck by van following shooting incident

A man who was fatally injured on a residential street in Tallaght was struck by a van following a shooting incident, gardai have said.

The man, in his 50s, was pronounced dead in Tallaght hospital after the collision in the Tymon Road North area around midnight on Sunday night.

Shortly before 12am, garda received reports of shots being fired at a residence in the area.

No injuries were reported during that incident.

Shortly afterwards, the man was fatally injured when he was struck by a van outside the same house.

The vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

The vehicle was later located by gardai at Tymonville Gardens.

A man in his early 30s was arrested nearby.

He was still being held at Tallaght Garda Station on Monday afternoon.

A post mortem was also carried out on the victim on Monday.

Gardai have urged witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly interested in a dark coloured hatchback car that was seen leaving the area around the time of the incidents.

They want any road users who have dash cam footage in the Tymon Road North to make it available to the Garda.

