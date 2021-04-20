Man extradited over murder bid on off-duty PSNI officer

Gardai have arrested a man wanted in Northern Ireland on suspicion of the attempted murder of an off-duty PSNI officer in Co Londonderry in 2015.

The 33-year-old was arrested on foot of a European Arrest Warrant and has been formally extradited to Northern Ireland and into PSNI custody.

The arrest relates to the investigation into an under-vehicle bomb placed under a PSNI officer’s car in Eglinton on June 18, 2015.

The murder bid was blamed on dissident republicans.

The man was detained on suspicion of the attempted murder of the police officer and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “I would like to thank An Garda Siochana colleagues for their help in arresting the man by virtue of a European Arrest Warrant on suspicion of attempting to murder a police officer and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life.”

Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation said: “The extradition of this male today re-enforces the strong working relationship between An Garda Siochana and the Police Service of Northern Ireland in combating cross-jurisdictional crime across the island of Ireland.”

The man is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court via video link from Musgrave custody suite in Belfast on Thursday.

PA Media