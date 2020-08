A man will appear in court on Sunday (Niall Carson/PA)

A man will appear in court on Sunday charged in connection with the suspected fatal assault of a man in Rathangan in Co Kildare.

The man, in his 20s, will appear before Naas District Court.

He was charged in connection with the suspected fatal assault of a man in his 30s on Friday, who was found with serious injuries at Glenaree Bridge in Rathangan.

