Man due in court over series of burglaries in Co Clare

A man is due in court, charged in relation to a series of burglaries in Co Clare, including theft from a church.

Gardai in Kilrush received a report of a possible burglary at a house on Toler Street.

Gardai saw a man coming out through a side window of the house.

Following a short foot chase the man, aged in his 30s, was arrested.

He was also found to be in possession of a knife.

Gardai said a hatchet and a screwdriver that are believed to have been used during the course of the burglary were also recovered.

The suspect was detained at Kilrush Garda Station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged in relation to burglary at a shop on Francis Street on June 26, criminal damage to a shop on John Street on May 31, burglary at a house on John Street on May 31 and theft from a church in Kilrush on March 23.

He is due to appear before Ennis District Court on Sunday.

PA Media