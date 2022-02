Conor Quinn was killed in Cork in 2018 (Brian Lawless/PA)

Irish police have charged a man in relation to the murder of Conor Quinn in Co Cork in 2018.

Mr Quinn was fatally injured on a street in Mallow during an altercation in July 2018.

A man aged in his 20s was due to appear before a court in Mallow on Saturday afternoon.

Gardai confirmed he had been charged in relation to the investigation into the murder of Mr Quinn.