Man due in court on Monday on suspicion of murder after Dublin death

A man in his 40s was arrested when Gardai attended the house (Niall Carson/PA)

A man in his 40s is due in court on Monday in connection with the murder of another man in Dublin on Friday.

The body of a 42-year-old man was discovered following a serious assault at a house on Auburn Street in Phibsboro.

A second man in his 40s was arrested when Gardai attended the house, after a person had informed a solicitor that a row had taken place.

The man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday night and has been held at Mountjoy prison.

He is due to appear before the the Criminal Courts of Justice, court number one, on Monday at 10.30am.

The body of the victim was removed to the Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem examination was carried out on Saturday by the Office of the State Pathologist.

A preliminary report has since been furnished to investigating Gardai, details of which are not being released for operational reasons.

PA Media