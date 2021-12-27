Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Mayo

Gardai have appealed for witnesses (Brian Lawless/PA)

A man has died following a crash in Co Mayo.

The crash happened at around 5.40pm on Monday on the N60 at Breaffy in Castlebar when two cars collided.

The man in his 30s, a passenger in one of the vehicles, received fatal injuries in the crash.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place shortly.

Three men and one woman were taken to Mayo General Hospital following the crash.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardai said the road will remain closed overnight, with a forensic examination set to take place on Tuesday morning.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the crash.