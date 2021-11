A man in his 70s has died in a crash in Tipperary.

Gardai said that the crash occurred at 4.15pm on Monday.

It took place on the Main Street of Borrisoleigh in Tipperary.

The man was the only person in the car and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains closed on Monday evening as forensic investigators continue to work at the scene.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact gardai.