A man has been killed in a road crash in Co Sligo.

One car was involved in the incident on a local road at Rathbraughan, on the outskirts of Sligo town.

A man, aged in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination is to be carried out.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Sligo Garda Station at 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.