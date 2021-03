Gardai and forensics officers at the scene in Sheepmoor Gardens (Brian Lawless/PA)

A man in his early 40s has died in a house fire in Dublin.

Firefighters were called to the house in Sheepmoor Gardens in Blanchardstown on Thursday at approximately 9am.

Gardai at the scene

Gardai at the scene

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene where the man was pronounced dead.

The scene is currently being preserved for a technical examination.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

