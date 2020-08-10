Man dies in hospital after Tallaght incident

Gardai are investigating the death of a man in Tallaght.

The man, in his late 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident in the Tymon Road North area at around midnight on Sunday.

He was later pronounced dead.

A man in his early 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident, and taken to Tallaght garda station for questioning.

The scene remained cordoned off on Monday morning to facilitate forensic examinations.

Gardai have appealed to any witnesses to come forward.

