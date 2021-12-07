Man dies in Galway two-vehicle crash

One man died in the crash (Niall Carson/PA)

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Galway.

Gardai said that the crash took place at around 3.35pm on Tuesday in the Kiltartan area of Co Galway.

A man in his 70s, the only occupant of one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to University Hospital Galway, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road remains closed on Tuesday evening and will be closed overnight, gardai said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardai.